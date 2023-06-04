MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) The famous "Holy Trinity" icon by 15th-century Russian artist Andrei Rublev arrived on Saturday at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow, from where it will be transferred to the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius, the Russian Culture Ministry said.

"The icon has been placed in a capsule under constant humidity conditions. The cathedral will closely monitor conditions required to preserve the artifact," the statement read, adding that experts from Moscow's Tretyakov Gallery will be helping to preserve the artwork.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered for the icon to be handed over to the Russian Orthodox Church, which owned the painting before the Russian Revolution.

Rublev created the "Holy Trinity" for the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius, in the town of Sergiyev Posad near Moscow, where it stayed until the 1920s.

The icon was expected to be showcased at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior until June 18 and then sent for restoration works, but Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said on Saturday it will be staying in the cathedral for a year before being returned to the Lavra.