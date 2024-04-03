RUDA, Scoda Establish Twin Cities Pact, Redefining Urban Development Dynamics
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Punjab Central business District Authority (PCBDA) have cemented pivotal collaborations with eight esteemed Chinese hi-tech and education sector-leading companies, marking a significant milestone in urban development and investment initiatives.
The Chief Operating Officer of both the authorities Mansoor Ahmad Janjua, currently visiting the Chinese city of Qingdao, emphasized the transformative potential of the partnerships, stating, together, RUDA and PCBDA will not only shape the landscape of tomorrow but also redefine the way we perceive and interact with urban spaces.
He further added, "These MoUs signify more than just a legal agreement; it symbolizes a shared commitment to excellence, sustainability, and inclusive growth."
Of particular significance, the partnership between RUDA and Scoda stands out as a beacon of collaborative urban development.
Representing a twin cities pact, this alliance seeks to leverage the expertise and resources of both entities to drive sustainable development and innovation in urban infrastructure.
The visionary approach of the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, aims to position Punjab as an economic hub through strategic policies and public-private partnerships.
Emphasizing the digital transformation of Punjab, the government aims to attract global tech giants and foster innovation.
Notable projects like the NSIT project of PCBDA, integrating IT, education, and film city components, exemplify this vision. In his address, Mr Janjua highlighted the collaborative spirit between Pakistan and China, stating, "It is a testament to the power of collaboration and the belief that by working together, we can achieve remarkable feats.
"As we witness the signing of this historic document, let us not only celebrate the partnership between Ravi Urban Development Authority and Scoda but also reaffirm our collective resolve to build a future that is not only prosperous but also sustainable and inclusive", he added.
The partnerships between RUDA, PCBDA, and Chinese companies underscore the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Pakistan and China, strengthening the foundation of the Pak-China friendship. This collaboration promises to usher in a new era of innovation, progress, and prosperity, shaping vibrant and sustainable urban environments for generations to come.
