Rudderless Matildas Desperate To Reignite Fire When Kerr Returns
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 10:00 AM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Stand-in skipper Steph Catley says World Cup semi-finalists Australia will "fight back" from an alarming slump in form, but the return of star striker Sam Kerr cannot come soon enough.
The Matildas captivated the nation and won legions of new fans with their run to the last four of the World Cup on home soil in 2023, propelling many of the players into household Names.
But an underwhelming Paris Olympics last year saw Tony Gustavsson depart and they have been without a permanent head coach, or any clear direction, since.
Losing regular captain Kerr to a long-term anterior cruciate ligament injury (ACL) only added to their mounting woes.
Their poor form culminated in a 2-1 defeat to Colombia at the SheBelieves Cup in San Diego this week, which followed a similar loss to the United States and a woeful 4-0 thumping at the hands of Japan.
It has seen Australia drop to 15 in the world rankings, but Arsenal's Catley said they were "looking at the bigger picture".
"It was obviously not a good result or a good tournament for us," she said.
"Often you go through waves in a national team where you peak at different times. Right now we're definitely not peaking. We have a lot to improve on and a lot to work on."
Catley said they were building towards the Asian Cup at home in March next year, where they hope fervent public support will help reignite the form that elevated them to a new plain at the World Cup.
"It's a massive tournament that we get to host at home, and on the back of the World Cup, considering how successful and how massive it was for our country," she said.
"It's important for us to do well and we want to do very well at that tournament.
"We'll bounce back, we'll fight back, and we'll be ready for our next task, and that will be the next step towards the Asian Cup."
