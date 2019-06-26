- Home
- Rudeness of Ukrainian Delegation in PACE Should Be Judged Accordingly - Russian Lawmaker
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:47 PM
The rude and spiteful behavior of the Ukrainian delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which insulted Russian lawmakers and journalists, should be judged accordingly, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house's International Affairs Committee, said Wednesday
Earlier in the day PACE adopted a resolution ratifying Russia's credentials.
"This is spitefulness, this is rudeness, this is agony ... Of course, this behavior should be assessed accordingly," Slutsky told Rossiya 24 broadcaster, when asked if Russia would raise the question in PACE.