Rudy Giuliani Has COVID-19, Trump Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, 76, has tested positive for the coronavirus, Trump has announced.

"Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus.

Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Giuliani has not yet made any announcements regarding his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Giuliani's son, Andrew, announced on November 20 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a Trump campaign press conference. Andrew said on Twitter that he only had mild symptoms and was in quarantine.