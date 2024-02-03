Open Menu

Rugby Union: 2024 Six Nations Result

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Six Nations result on Friday (all times GMT):

Round 1

At Marseille

France 17 Ireland 38

Fixtures

Round 1

February 3

At Rome

Italy v England (1415)

At Cardiff

Wales v Scotland (1645)

Round 2

February 10

At Edinburgh

Scotland v France (1415)

At Twickenham

England v Wales (1645)

February 11

At Dublin

Ireland v Italy (1500)

Round 3

February 24

At Dublin

Ireland v Wales (1415)

At Edinburgh

Scotland v England (1645)

February 25

At Lille

France v Italy (1500)

Round 4

March 9

At Rome

Italy v Scotland (1415)

At Twickenham

England v Ireland (1645)

March 10

At Cardiff

Wales v France (1500)

Round 5

March 16

At Cardiff

Wales v Italy (1415)

At Dublin

Ireland v Scotland (1645)

At Lyon

France v England (2000)

