Rugby Union: Challenge Cup Results - Collated
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Challenge Cup results on Saturday:
Pool 1
Sharks (RSA) 38 Oyonnax (FRA) 7
Zebre (ITA) 20 Dragons (WAL) 17
Pool 2
Montpellier (FRA) 13 Lions (RSA) 3
Pool 3
Clermont (FRA) 38 Scarlets (WAL) 17
Castres (FRA) 28 Black Lion (GEO) 6
Edinburgh (SCO) 20 Gloucester (ENG) 21
Playing Sunday
Pool 1
Cheetahs (RSA) v Pau (FRA) (1300 GMT)
Played Friday
Pool 2
Newcastle (ENG) 18 Benetton (ITA) 57
Ospreys (WAL) 25 Perpignan (FRA) 3
