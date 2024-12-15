Rugby Union: Champions Cup Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Champions Cup matchday 2 results on Saturday:
Pool 1: Ulster (IRL) 19 Bordeaux Begles (FRA) 40
Pool 3
Bulls (RSA) 21 Northampton (ENG) 30
Playing later (1730 GMT unless stated)
Pool 1: Leicester (ENG) v Sharks (RSA)
Pool 2: Leinster (IRL) v Clermont (FRA), La Rochelle (FRA) v Bristol (ENG) (2000)
Pool 4: Harlequins (ENG) v Stormers (RSA) (2000)
Pool 1: Exeter (ENG) v Toulouse (FRA)
Pool 2: Benetton (ITA) v Bath (ENG) (1300)
Pool 3: Stade Francais (FRA) v Saracens (ENG) (1300)
Pool 4: Toulon (FRA) v Glasgow (SCO) (1515)
Played on Friday
Pool 3
Castres (FRA) 16 Munster (IRE) 14
Pool 4
Sale (ENG) 29 Racing 92 (FRA) 7
Recent Stories
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
More Stories From World
-
Rugby Union: Champions Cup results4 minutes ago
-
Georgia ruling party installs loyalist president amid constitutional crisis54 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results1 hour ago
-
Bochum launch appeal after player hit by object at Union Berlin1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results2 hours ago
-
Union Berlin match suspended after player hit with object2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table3 hours ago
-
Georgia ruling party elects loyalist president amid constitutional crisis3 hours ago
-
Zaniolo fires Serie A leaders Atalanta to club-record win at Cagliari3 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results3 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result3 hours ago
-
Brazil ex-defense minister arrested in coup plot investigation4 hours ago