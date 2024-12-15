Open Menu

Rugby Union: Champions Cup Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Rugby Union: Champions Cup results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Champions Cup matchday 2 results on Saturday:

Pool 1: Ulster (IRL) 19 Bordeaux Begles (FRA) 40

Pool 3

Bulls (RSA) 21 Northampton (ENG) 30

Playing later (1730 GMT unless stated)

Pool 1: Leicester (ENG) v Sharks (RSA)

Pool 2: Leinster (IRL) v Clermont (FRA), La Rochelle (FRA) v Bristol (ENG) (2000)

Pool 4: Harlequins (ENG) v Stormers (RSA) (2000)

Sunday

Pool 1: Exeter (ENG) v Toulouse (FRA)

Pool 2: Benetton (ITA) v Bath (ENG) (1300)

Pool 3: Stade Francais (FRA) v Saracens (ENG) (1300)

Pool 4: Toulon (FRA) v Glasgow (SCO) (1515)

Played on Friday

Pool 3

Castres (FRA) 16 Munster (IRE) 14

Pool 4

Sale (ENG) 29 Racing 92 (FRA) 7

Related Topics

Sale Toulon Toulouse La Rochelle Bordeaux Ita Bristol Leicester Bath Exeter Glasgow Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

5 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

5 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

5 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

6 hours ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

8 hours ago
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

9 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

9 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

12 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

13 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

13 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

13 hours ago

More Stories From World