Rugby Union: Champions Cup Results
Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Champions Cup matchday 2 results on Sunday:
Pool 2
Treviso (ITA) 22 Bath (ENG) 21
Pool 3
Stade Francais (FRA) 17 Saracens (ENG) 28
Playing later (GMT)
Pool 1: Exeter (ENG) v Toulouse (FRA) (1730)
Pool 4: Toulon (FRA) v Glasgow (SCO) (1515)
Played on Saturday
Pool 1
Ulster (IRL) 19 Bordeaux Begles (FRA) 40
Leicester (ENG) 56 Sharks (RSA) 17
Pool 2
Leinster (IRL) 15 Clermont (FRA) 7
La Rochelle (FRA) 35 Bristol (ENG) 7
Pool 3
Bulls (RSA) 21 Northampton (ENG) 30
Pool 4
Harlequins (ENG) 53 Stormers (RSA) 16
Played on Friday
Pool 3
Castres (FRA) 16 Munster (IRE) 14
Pool 4
Sale (ENG) 29 Racing 92 (FRA) 7
afp
