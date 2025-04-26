Rugby Union: French Top 14 Results
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2025 | 07:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) French Top 14 results on Saturday:
Toulouse 52 Castres 6
Playing later (all times GMT)
Bayonne v Pau, Clermont v Lyon, Montpellier v Perpignan, Vannes v Toulon (all 1430), Bordeaux-Begles v La Rochelle (1905)
Sunday
Racing 92 v Stade Francais (1905)
