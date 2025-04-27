Open Menu

Rugby Union: French Top 14 Results -- 1st Update

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 01:40 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) French Top 14 results on Saturday:

Toulouse 52 Castres 6

Bayonne 27 Pau 22

Clermont 39 Lyon 31

Montpellier 19 Perpignan 13

Vannes 29 Toulon 19

Playing later (all times GMT)

Bordeaux-Begles v La Rochelle (1905)

Sunday

Racing 92 v Stade Francais (1905)

