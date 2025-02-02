Rugby Union: Six Nations results and standings

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Six Nations results and standings after Saturday's matches:

At Murrayfield, Edinburgh:

Scotland 31 Italy 19

At Lansdowne Road, Dublin:

Ireland 27 England 22

Played Friday

At Stade de France, Saint-Denis:

France 43 Wales 0

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

France 1 1 0 0 43 0 1 5

Scotland 1 1 0 0 31 19 1 5

Ireland 1 1 0 0 27 22 1 5

England 1 0 0 1 22 27 1 1

Italy 1 0 0 1 19 31 0 0

Wales 1 0 0 1 0 43 0 0

Remaining Fixtures (all times GMT)

Feb 8: Italy v Wales (1415)

Feb 8: England v France (1645)

Feb 9: Scotland v Ireland (1500)

Feb 22: Wales v Ireland (1415)

Feb 22: England v Scotland (1645)

Feb 23: Italy v France (1500)

Mar 8: Ireland v France (1415)

Mar 8: Scotland v Wales (1645)

Mar 9: England v Italy (1500)

Mar 15: Italy v Ireland (1415)

Mar 15: Wales v England (1645)

Mar 15: France v Scotland (2000)

More Stories From World