Rugby Union: Wales v Australia teams

Published November 16, 2024

Cardiff, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Teams for a one-off rugby Test between Wales and Australia at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday (kick-off 1610 GMT):

Teams (15-1)

Wales

Cameron Winnett; Tom Rogers, Max Llewellyn, Ben Thomas, Blair Murray; Gareth Anscombe, Ellis Bevan; Aaron Wainwright, Jac Morgan, James Botham; Adam Beard, Will Rowlands; Archie Griffin, Dewi Lake (capt), Gareth Thomas

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Keiron Assiratti, Christ Tshiunza, Tommy Reffell, Rhodri Williams, Sam Costelow, Eddie James

Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL)

Australia

Tom Wright; Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Samu Kerevi, Max Jorgensen; Noah Lolesio, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Seru Uru; Will Skelton, Nick Frost; Allan Alaalatoa (capt), Matt Faessler, Angus Bell

Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

Coach: Joe Schmidt (NZL)

Referee: James Doleman (NZL)

More Stories From World