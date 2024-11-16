Rugby Union: Wales V Australia Teams
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Cardiff, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Teams for a one-off rugby Test between Wales and Australia at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday (kick-off 1610 GMT):
Teams (15-1)
Wales
Cameron Winnett; Tom Rogers, Max Llewellyn, Ben Thomas, Blair Murray; Gareth Anscombe, Ellis Bevan; Aaron Wainwright, Jac Morgan, James Botham; Adam Beard, Will Rowlands; Archie Griffin, Dewi Lake (capt), Gareth Thomas
Replacements: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Keiron Assiratti, Christ Tshiunza, Tommy Reffell, Rhodri Williams, Sam Costelow, Eddie James
Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL)
Australia
Tom Wright; Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Samu Kerevi, Max Jorgensen; Noah Lolesio, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Seru Uru; Will Skelton, Nick Frost; Allan Alaalatoa (capt), Matt Faessler, Angus Bell
Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii
Coach: Joe Schmidt (NZL)
Referee: James Doleman (NZL)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead
China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks
Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry
After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left
Fake fertilizer recovered
SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree
Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit
Spanish care home fire kills 10
More Stories From World
-
Max potential: 10 years since a teenage Verstappen wowed in Macau6 minutes ago
-
Ronaldo at double as Portugal reach Nations League quarters, Spain win6 minutes ago
-
10 newborns killed, 16 critical in India hospital fire6 minutes ago
-
Poland, Britain reach BJK Cup quarter-finals16 minutes ago
-
US finalizes up to $6.6 bn funding for chip giant TSMC16 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit26 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results26 minutes ago
-
Tens of thousands flee as Typhoon Man-yi nears Philippines26 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit7 hours ago
-
Pogba's Juve contract terminated despite doping ban reduction8 hours ago
-
Spate of child poisoning deaths sparks S.Africa xenophobia8 hours ago
-
Global pandemic accord: where the talks stand8 hours ago