RugbyU: Challenge Cup Result
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2024 | 07:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Challenge Cup result on Sunday:
Quarter-final
Treviso (ITA) 39 Connacht (IRL) 24
Saturday
Clermont (FRA) 53 Ulster (IRL) 14
Sharks (RSA) 36 Edinburgh (SCO) 30
Friday
Gloucester (ENG) 23 Ospreys (WAL) 13
Semi-finals, May 3-5
Sharks (RSA) v Clermont (FRA)
Gloucester (ENG) v Treviso (ITA)
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From World
-
EU ministers to discuss Iran's attack on Israel: Borrell8 minutes ago
-
Scheffler tries to hold off Morikawa as Masters final round begins28 minutes ago
-
Clement slams 'not good enough' Rangers' after shock Ross County loss28 minutes ago
-
Cameroon opens museum honouring oldest sub-Saharan kingdom38 minutes ago
-
Irans attack put significant pressure on Israels air defense system: Experts47 minutes ago
-
US does not want to see Middle East crisis 'escalate'47 minutes ago
-
Napoli's troubles continue with Frosinone slip1 hour ago
-
Iran says 'concluded' retaliation against Israel, summons Western envoys2 hours ago
-
Zelensky urges united global response to Iran and Russia 'terror'2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
19 dead, two missing after Indonesia landslide2 hours ago