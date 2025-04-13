Open Menu

RugbyU: Challenge Cup Results

April 13, 2025

RugbyU: Challenge Cup results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Challenge Cup results on Saturday:

Quarter-finals

Edinburgh (SCO) 34 Bulls (RSA) 28

Ospreys (WAL) 18 Lyon (FRA) 20

Connacht (IRL) 40 Racing 92 (FRA) 43

Playing Sunday

Bath (ENG) v Gloucester (ENG) (1630 GMT)

