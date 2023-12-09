RugbyU: Champions Cup Results
December 09, 2023
Results from the opening round of the Champions Cup on Friday:
Pool 1
Connacht (IRL) 5 Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 41
Pool 3
Glasgow (SCO) 19 Northampton (ENG) 28
Playing Saturday (times GMT)
Pool 1
Bulls (RSA) v Saracens (ENG) (1730), Bristol (ENG) v Lyon (FRA) (2000)
Pool 2
Bath (ENG) v Ulster (IRL), Toulouse (FRA) v Cardiff (WAL) (both 1515)
Pool 3
Toulon (FRA) v Exeter (ENG) (1300), Munster (IRL) v Bayonne (FRA) (1730)
Pool 2
Racing 92 (FRA) v Harlequins (ENG) (1730)
Pool 4
Sale (ENG) v Stade Francais (FRA) (1300), Leicester (ENG) v Stormers (RSA), La Rochelle (FRA) v Leinster (IRL) (both 1515)