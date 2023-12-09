Open Menu

RugbyU: Champions Cup Results

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) results from the opening round of the Champions Cup on Friday:

Pool 1

Connacht (IRL) 5 Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 41

Pool 3

Glasgow (SCO) 19 Northampton (ENG) 28

Playing Saturday (times GMT)

Pool 1

Bulls (RSA) v Saracens (ENG) (1730), Bristol (ENG) v Lyon (FRA) (2000)

Pool 2

Bath (ENG) v Ulster (IRL), Toulouse (FRA) v Cardiff (WAL) (both 1515)

Pool 3

Toulon (FRA) v Exeter (ENG) (1300), Munster (IRL) v Bayonne (FRA) (1730)

Sunday

Pool 2

Racing 92 (FRA) v Harlequins (ENG) (1730)

Pool 4

Sale (ENG) v Stade Francais (FRA) (1300), Leicester (ENG) v Stormers (RSA), La Rochelle (FRA) v Leinster (IRL) (both 1515)

