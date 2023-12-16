RugbyU: Champions Cup Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2023 | 11:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Champions Cup results on Friday:
Pool 3
Bayonne (FRA) 11 Glasgow (SCO) 12
Northampton (ENG) 22 Toulon (FRA) 19
Playing Saturday (all times GMT)
Pool 1
Saracens (ENG) v Connacht (IRL) (1300), Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) v Bristol (ENG) (1515), Lyon (FRA) v Bulls (RSA) (1730)
Pool 2
Ulster (IRL) v Racing 92 (FRA), Cardiff (WAL) v Bath (ENG) (both 2000)
Pool 4
Stormers (RSA) v La Rochelle (FRA) (1300), Leinster (IRL) v Sale (ENG) (1730)
Pool 2
Harlequins (ENG) v Toulouse (FRA) (1515)
Pool 3
Exeter (ENG) v Munster (IRL) (1300)
Pool 4
Stade Francais (FRA) v Leicester (ENG) (1730)