RugbyU: Champions Cup Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Champions Cup results on Friday:

Pool 3

Bayonne (FRA) 11 Glasgow (SCO) 12

Northampton (ENG) 22 Toulon (FRA) 19

Playing Saturday (all times GMT)

Pool 1

Saracens (ENG) v Connacht (IRL) (1300), Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) v Bristol (ENG) (1515), Lyon (FRA) v Bulls (RSA) (1730)

Pool 2

Ulster (IRL) v Racing 92 (FRA), Cardiff (WAL) v Bath (ENG) (both 2000)

Pool 4

Stormers (RSA) v La Rochelle (FRA) (1300), Leinster (IRL) v Sale (ENG) (1730)

Sunday

Pool 2

Harlequins (ENG) v Toulouse (FRA) (1515)

Pool 3

Exeter (ENG) v Munster (IRL) (1300)

Pool 4

Stade Francais (FRA) v Leicester (ENG) (1730)

More Stories From World