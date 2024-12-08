Open Menu

RugbyU: Champions Cup Results

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Champions Cup results on Sunday:

Pool 1

Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 42 Leicester (ENG) 28

Playing later (all times GMT)

Pool 1: Toulouse (FRA) v Ulster (IRL) (1515)

Pool 2: Bristol (ENG) v Leinster (IRL) (1730)

Saturday

Pool 1

Sharks (RSA) 39 Exeter (ENG) 21

Pool 2

Clermont (FRA) 28 Treviso (ITA) 0

Pool 3

Northampton (ENG) 38 Castres (FRA) 8

Munster (IRL) 33 Stade Francais (FRA) 7

Saracens (ENG) 27 Bulls (RSA) 5

Pool 4

Stormers (RSA) 14 Toulon (FRA) 24

Glasgow (SCO) 38 Sale (ENG) 19

Racing 92 (FRA) 23 Harlequins (ENG) 12

Friday

Pool 2

Bath (ENG) 20 La Rochelle (FRA) 24

afp

