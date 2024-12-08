RugbyU: Champions Cup Results
Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 10:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Champions Cup results on Sunday:
Pool 1
Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 42 Leicester (ENG) 28
Playing later (all times GMT)
Pool 1: Toulouse (FRA) v Ulster (IRL) (1515)
Pool 2: Bristol (ENG) v Leinster (IRL) (1730)
Saturday
Pool 1
Sharks (RSA) 39 Exeter (ENG) 21
Pool 2
Clermont (FRA) 28 Treviso (ITA) 0
Pool 3
Northampton (ENG) 38 Castres (FRA) 8
Munster (IRL) 33 Stade Francais (FRA) 7
Saracens (ENG) 27 Bulls (RSA) 5
Pool 4
Stormers (RSA) 14 Toulon (FRA) 24
Glasgow (SCO) 38 Sale (ENG) 19
Racing 92 (FRA) 23 Harlequins (ENG) 12
Friday
Pool 2
Bath (ENG) 20 La Rochelle (FRA) 24
afp
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From World
-
Ghana's ex-president Mahama returns with election win31 seconds ago
-
Sri Lanka battle hard to stay in second Test against South Africa39 seconds ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update48 seconds ago
-
Syria Islamist rebels say chief arrives in Damascus53 seconds ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results11 minutes ago
-
'I can finally go home': Syrians in Egypt rejoice at fall of Assad11 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership result30 minutes ago
-
Syria's new leaders must ensure 'atrocities' not repeated: UN investigators30 minutes ago
-
Damascus embassy of Assad ally Iran vandalised30 minutes ago
-
Israel PM says ordered military to 'seize' Syria buffer zone30 minutes ago
-
Norris wins in Abu Dhabi, McLaren seal constructors' title30 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results30 minutes ago