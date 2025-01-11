RugbyU: Champions Cup Results
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Early Champions Cup matchday three results on Saturday
Pool 4: Stormers (RSA) 40 Sale (ENG) 0
Playing later (GMT)
Pool 1: Exeter (ENG) v Bordeaux-Begles (FRA), Sharks (RSA) v Toulouse (FRA) (both 1515), Leicester (ENG) v Ulster (IRL) (2000)
Pool 3: Munster (IRL) v Saracens (ENG), Stade Francais (FRA) v Northampton (ENG) (both 1730), Castres (FRA) v Bulls (RSA) (2000)
Pool 4: Toulon (FRA) v Harlequins (ENG) (1300)
Pool 2: La Rochelle (FRA) v Leinster (IRL), Bristol (ENG) v Treviso (ITA) (1515), Bath (ENG) v Clermont (FRA) (1730)
Played on Friday
Pool 4
Glasgow (SCO) 29 Racing 92 (FRA) 19
