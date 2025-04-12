RugbyU: Champions Cup Results
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 11:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Champions Cup quarter-final results on Saturday:
Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 47 Munster (IRL) 29
Playing later (times GMT)
Northampton (ENG) v Castres (FRA) (1630)
Sunday
Toulon (FRA) v Toulouse (FRA) (1400)
Played on Friday
Leinster (IRL) 52 Glasgow (SCO) 0
