RugbyU: Champions Cup Results
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 12:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Champions Cup quarter-final results on Sunday:
Toulon (FRA) 18 Toulouse (FRA) 21
Played on Saturday
Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 47 Munster (IRL) 29
Northampton (ENG) 51 Castres (FRA) 16
Played on Friday
Leinster (IRL) 52 Glasgow (SCO) 0
Semi-finals, to be played on weekend of May 2-4
Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) v Toulouse (FRA)
Leinster (IRL) v Northampton (ENG)
