RugbyU: Champions Cup Results - 2nd Update
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 01:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Champions Cup results before Saturday's late game:
Toulon (FRA) 72 Saracens (ENG) 42
Leinster (IRL) 62 Harlequins (ENG) 0
Castres (FRA) 39 Treviso (ITA) 37
La Rochelle (FRA) 24 Munster (IRL) 25
Playing later (times GMT)
Glasgow (SCO) v Leicester (ENG) (1900)
Sunday
Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) v Ulster (IRL) (1130), Toulouse (FRA) v Sale (ENG) (1400)
Played on Friday:
Northampton (ENG) 46 Clermont (FRA) 24
