RugbyU: Champions Cup Results - 2nd Update

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Champions Cup results before Saturday's late game:

Toulon (FRA) 72 Saracens (ENG) 42

Leinster (IRL) 62 Harlequins (ENG) 0

Castres (FRA) 39 Treviso (ITA) 37

La Rochelle (FRA) 24 Munster (IRL) 25

Playing later (times GMT)

Glasgow (SCO) v Leicester (ENG) (1900)

Sunday

Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) v Ulster (IRL) (1130), Toulouse (FRA) v Sale (ENG) (1400)

Played on Friday:

Northampton (ENG) 46 Clermont (FRA) 24

