RugbyU: Champions Cup Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2023 | 09:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) results from the opening round of the Champions Cup on Saturday:
Pool 1
Bulls (RSA) 27 Saracens (ENG) 16, Bristol Bears (ENG) 36 Lyon (FRA) 34
Pool 2
Bath (ENG) 37 Ulster (IRL) 14, Toulouse (FRA) 52 Cardiff (WAL) 7
Pool 3
Toulon (FRA) 18 Exeter Chiefs (ENG) 19, Munster (IRL) 17 Bayonne (FRA) 17
Playing on Sunday (times GMT)
Pool 2
Racing 92 (FRA) v Harlequins (ENG) (1730)
Pool 4
Sale Sharks (ENG) v Stade Francais (FRA) (1300), Leicester Tigers (ENG) v Stormers (RSA), La Rochelle (FRA) v Leinster (IRL) (both 1515)
Played Friday
Pool 1
Connacht (IRL) 5 Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 41
Pool 3