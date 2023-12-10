Open Menu

RugbyU: Champions Cup Results - Collated

Published December 10, 2023

RugbyU: Champions Cup results - collated

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) results from the opening round of the Champions Cup on Saturday:

Pool 1

Bulls (RSA) 27 Saracens (ENG) 16, Bristol Bears (ENG) 36 Lyon (FRA) 34

Pool 2

Bath (ENG) 37 Ulster (IRL) 14, Toulouse (FRA) 52 Cardiff (WAL) 7

Pool 3

Toulon (FRA) 18 Exeter Chiefs (ENG) 19, Munster (IRL) 17 Bayonne (FRA) 17

Playing on Sunday (times GMT)

Pool 2

Racing 92 (FRA) v Harlequins (ENG) (1730)

Pool 4

Sale Sharks (ENG) v Stade Francais (FRA) (1300), Leicester Tigers (ENG) v Stormers (RSA), La Rochelle (FRA) v Leinster (IRL) (both 1515)

Played Friday

Pool 1

Connacht (IRL) 5 Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 41

Pool 3

Glasgow Warriors (SCO) 19 Northampton Saints (ENG) 28

