RugbyU: Champions Cup Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Champions Cup matchday 2 results on Sunday:
Pool 1
Exeter (ENG) 21 Toulouse (FRA) 64
Pool 2
Treviso (ITA) 22 Bath (ENG) 21
Pool 3
Stade Francais (FRA) 17 Saracens (ENG) 28
Pool 4
Toulon (FRA) 30 Glasgow (SCO) 29
Played on Saturday
Pool 1
Ulster (IRL) 19 Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 40
Leicester (ENG) 56 Sharks (RSA) 17
Pool 2
Leinster (IRL) 15 Clermont (FRA) 7
La Rochelle (FRA) 35 Bristol (ENG) 7
Pool 3
Bulls (RSA) 21 Northampton (ENG) 30
Pool 4
Harlequins (ENG) 53 Stormers (RSA) 16
Played on Friday
Pool 3
Castres (FRA) 16 Munster (IRL) 14
Pool 4
Sale (ENG) 29 Racing 92 (FRA) 7
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From World
-
RugbyU: Champions Cup results - collated3 minutes ago
-
Fiorentina off pace in Serie A title race after Bologna defeat3 minutes ago
-
Amorim said he 'believed' after dramatic Man Utd win in derby3 minutes ago
-
Syrians return to ruined homes in city that became Hezbollah hub3 minutes ago
-
Hundreds feared dead on Mayotte after Cyclone Chido3 minutes ago
-
Fernandes hails Man Utd hero Diallo13 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1nd update23 minutes ago
-
Last-gasp Bruun Larsen snatches point for Hoffenheim at Dortmund23 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table43 minutes ago
-
Last-gasp Larsen snatches point for Hoffenheim at Dortmund43 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table43 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish League Cup final result53 minutes ago