RugbyU: Champions Cup Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2025 | 09:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Champions Cup matchday three results on Saturday:
Pool 1
Exeter (ENG) 17 Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 69
Sharks (RSA) 8 Toulouse (FRA) 20
Leicester (ENG) 38 Ulster (IRL) 10
Pool 3
Munster (IRL) 17 Saracens (ENG) 12
Stade Francais (FRA) 45 Northampton (ENG) 35
Castres (FRA) 49 Bulls (RSA) 10
Pool 4
Stormers (RSA) 40 Sale (ENG) 0
Playing Sunday (GMT)
Pool 2: La Rochelle (FRA) v Leinster (IRL), Bristol (ENG) v Treviso (ITA) (1515), Bath (ENG) v Clermont (FRA) (1730)
Pool 4: Toulon (FRA) v Harlequins (ENG) (1300)
Played Friday
Pool 4
Glasgow (SCO) 29 Racing 92 (FRA) 19
afp
