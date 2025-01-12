Open Menu

RugbyU: Champions Cup Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2025 | 09:50 AM

RugbyU: Champions Cup results - collated

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Champions Cup matchday three results on Saturday:

Pool 1

Exeter (ENG) 17 Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 69

Sharks (RSA) 8 Toulouse (FRA) 20

Leicester (ENG) 38 Ulster (IRL) 10

Pool 3

Munster (IRL) 17 Saracens (ENG) 12

Stade Francais (FRA) 45 Northampton (ENG) 35

Castres (FRA) 49 Bulls (RSA) 10

Pool 4

Stormers (RSA) 40 Sale (ENG) 0

Playing Sunday (GMT)

Pool 2: La Rochelle (FRA) v Leinster (IRL), Bristol (ENG) v Treviso (ITA) (1515), Bath (ENG) v Clermont (FRA) (1730)

Pool 4: Toulon (FRA) v Harlequins (ENG) (1300)

Played Friday

Pool 4

Glasgow (SCO) 29 Racing 92 (FRA) 19

