RugbyU: Champions Cup Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 10:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Champions Cup results from Sunday's last 16 matches:
Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 43 Ulster (IRL) 31
Toulouse (FRA) 38 Sale (ENG) 15
Played Saturday
Toulon (FRA) 72 Saracens (ENG) 42
Leinster (IRL) 62 Harlequins (ENG) 0
Castres (FRA) 39 Treviso (ITA) 37
La Rochelle (FRA) 24 Munster (IRL) 25
Glasgow (SCO) 43 Leicester (ENG) 19
Played on Friday:
Northampton (ENG) 46 Clermont (FRA) 24
