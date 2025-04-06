Open Menu

RugbyU: Champions Cup Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 10:50 PM

RugbyU: Champions Cup results - collated

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Champions Cup results from Sunday's last 16 matches:

Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 43 Ulster (IRL) 31

Toulouse (FRA) 38 Sale (ENG) 15

Played Saturday

Toulon (FRA) 72 Saracens (ENG) 42

Leinster (IRL) 62 Harlequins (ENG) 0

Castres (FRA) 39 Treviso (ITA) 37

La Rochelle (FRA) 24 Munster (IRL) 25

Glasgow (SCO) 43 Leicester (ENG) 19

Played on Friday:

Northampton (ENG) 46 Clermont (FRA) 24

Recent Stories

UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab ..

UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..

1 hour ago
 Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, ..

Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm

2 hours ago
 UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jit ..

UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

2 hours ago
 EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen sci ..

EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy

2 hours ago
 MoHAP celebrates World Health Day

MoHAP celebrates World Health Day

2 hours ago
 RTA awards contract for construction of bridges co ..

RTA awards contract for construction of bridges connecting Dubai Islands to Bur ..

2 hours ago
Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launche ..

Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launched

4 hours ago
 FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary coope ..

FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation in Tashkent

4 hours ago
 AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event w ..

AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event workshops across key investment ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality awards project to build five co ..

Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils

5 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champ ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide

5 hours ago
 Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai ..

Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity

5 hours ago

More Stories From World