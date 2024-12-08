RugbyU: Champions Cup Results - First Update
Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Champions Cup results on Saturday:
Pool 1
Sharks (RSA) 39 Exeter (ENG) 21
Pool 2
Clermont (FRA) 28 Treviso (ITA) 0
Pool 3
Northampton (ENG) 38 Castres (FRA) 8
Pool 4
Stormers (RSA) 14 Toulon (FRA) 24
Playing later (all times GMT)
Pool 3: Munster (IRL) v Stade Francais (FRA), Saracens (ENG) v Bulls (RSA) (both 1730)
Pool 4: Glasgow (SCO) v Sale (ENG), Racing 92 (FRA) v Harlequins (ENG) (both 2000)
Pool 1: Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) v Leicester (ENG) (1300), Toulouse (FRA) v Ulster (IRL) (1515)
Pool 2: Bristol (ENG) v Leinster (IRL) (1730)
Played Friday
Pool 2
Bath (ENG) 20 La Rochelle (FRA) 24
