RugbyU: Champions Cup Tables
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2023 | 11:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Tables after Saturday's second round of Champions Cup pool matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Pool 1
Bordeaux-Begles 2 2 0 0 77 21 2 10
Lyon 2 1 0 1 63 64 4 8
Saracens 2 1 0 1 71 63 1 5
Bristol 2 1 0 1 53 70 1 5
Bulls 2 1 0 1 55 45 0 4
Connacht 2 0 0 2 41 96 1 1
Pool 2
Bath 2 2 0 0 76 46 2 10
Toulouse 1 1 0 0 52 7 1 5
Harlequins 1 1 0 0 31 28 1 5
Ulster 2 1 0 1 45 52 1 5
Racing 92 2 0 0 2 43 62 2 2
Cardiff 2 0 0 2 39 91 2 2
Pool 3
Northampton 2 2 0 0 50 38 1 9
Exeter 1 1 0 0 19 18 0 4
Glasgow 2 1 0 1 31 39 0 4
Bayonne 2 0 1 1 28 29 1 3
Munster 1 0 1 0 17 17 0 2
Toulon 2 0 0 2 37 41 2 2
Pool 4
Leinster 2 2 0 0 53 36 1 9
Leicester 1 1 0 0 35 26 1 5
Sale 2 1 0 1 55 42 0 4
Stormers 2 1 0 1 47 55 0 4
La Rochelle 2 0 0 2 29 37 2 2
Stade Francais 1 0 0 1 5 28 0 0
Note: Each team plays four games in the pool, against every other team apart from a team in the same league
-- Top four teams from each pool qualify for the last 16
-- The team in fifth qualifies for the last 16 of the Challenge Cup
-- Final on May 25 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
