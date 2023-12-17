RugbyU: Champions Cup tables

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Tables after Saturday's second round of Champions Cup pool matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Pool 1

Bordeaux-Begles 2 2 0 0 77 21 2 10

Lyon 2 1 0 1 63 64 4 8

Saracens 2 1 0 1 71 63 1 5

Bristol 2 1 0 1 53 70 1 5

Bulls 2 1 0 1 55 45 0 4

Connacht 2 0 0 2 41 96 1 1

Pool 2

Bath 2 2 0 0 76 46 2 10

Toulouse 1 1 0 0 52 7 1 5

Harlequins 1 1 0 0 31 28 1 5

Ulster 2 1 0 1 45 52 1 5

Racing 92 2 0 0 2 43 62 2 2

Cardiff 2 0 0 2 39 91 2 2

Pool 3

Northampton 2 2 0 0 50 38 1 9

Exeter 1 1 0 0 19 18 0 4

Glasgow 2 1 0 1 31 39 0 4

Bayonne 2 0 1 1 28 29 1 3

Munster 1 0 1 0 17 17 0 2

Toulon 2 0 0 2 37 41 2 2

Pool 4

Leinster 2 2 0 0 53 36 1 9

Leicester 1 1 0 0 35 26 1 5

Sale 2 1 0 1 55 42 0 4

Stormers 2 1 0 1 47 55 0 4

La Rochelle 2 0 0 2 29 37 2 2

Stade Francais 1 0 0 1 5 28 0 0

Note: Each team plays four games in the pool, against every other team apart from a team in the same league

-- Top four teams from each pool qualify for the last 16

-- The team in fifth qualifies for the last 16 of the Challenge Cup

-- Final on May 25 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

