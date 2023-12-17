Open Menu

RugbyU: Champions Cup Tables

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2023 | 11:50 AM

RugbyU: Champions Cup tables

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Tables after Saturday's second round of Champions Cup pool matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Pool 1

Bordeaux-Begles 2 2 0 0 77 21 2 10

Lyon 2 1 0 1 63 64 4 8

Saracens 2 1 0 1 71 63 1 5

Bristol 2 1 0 1 53 70 1 5

Bulls 2 1 0 1 55 45 0 4

Connacht 2 0 0 2 41 96 1 1

Pool 2

Bath 2 2 0 0 76 46 2 10

Toulouse 1 1 0 0 52 7 1 5

Harlequins 1 1 0 0 31 28 1 5

Ulster 2 1 0 1 45 52 1 5

Racing 92 2 0 0 2 43 62 2 2

Cardiff 2 0 0 2 39 91 2 2

Pool 3

Northampton 2 2 0 0 50 38 1 9

Exeter 1 1 0 0 19 18 0 4

Glasgow 2 1 0 1 31 39 0 4

Bayonne 2 0 1 1 28 29 1 3

Munster 1 0 1 0 17 17 0 2

Toulon 2 0 0 2 37 41 2 2

Pool 4

Leinster 2 2 0 0 53 36 1 9

Leicester 1 1 0 0 35 26 1 5

Sale 2 1 0 1 55 42 0 4

Stormers 2 1 0 1 47 55 0 4

La Rochelle 2 0 0 2 29 37 2 2

Stade Francais 1 0 0 1 5 28 0 0

Note: Each team plays four games in the pool, against every other team apart from a team in the same league

-- Top four teams from each pool qualify for the last 16

-- The team in fifth qualifies for the last 16 of the Challenge Cup

-- Final on May 25 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

afp

Related Topics

Sale Toulon Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Same Bristol Leicester Bath Exeter Cardiff Glasgow May From Top Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

12 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

12 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

12 hours ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

12 hours ago
Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

12 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

12 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

12 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

12 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

12 hours ago
 Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

12 hours ago

More Stories From World