RugbyU: English Premiership Result

Published October 15, 2023

RugbyU: English Premiership result

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) English Premiership result on Sunday:

Sale 20 Northampton 15

Played Saturday

Exeter 65 Saracens 10

Bath 34 Newcastle 26

Gloucester 29 Harlequins 28

Friday

Bristol 25 Leicester 14

