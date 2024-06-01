Open Menu

RugbyU: English Premiership Result

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2024 | 02:10 AM

RugbyU: English Premiership result

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) English Premiership rugby union result on Friday:

Play-off semi-final

Northampton 22 Saracens 20

Playing Saturday

Bath v Sale (1430 GMT)

Final

June 8

At Twickenham

Northampton v Bath or Sale (1400 GMT)

Related Topics

Sale Bath June

Recent Stories

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

2 hours ago
 Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elec ..

Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers

2 hours ago
 Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar Univ ..

Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC

2 hours ago
 Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in ..

Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra

3 hours ago
 Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes ..

Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..

3 hours ago
 PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

3 hours ago
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

3 hours ago
 Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged

Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged

3 hours ago
 S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR C ..

S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels

3 hours ago
 Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'

Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'

3 hours ago
 Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South A ..

Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South Africa vote

3 hours ago
 UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election ba ..

UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election battle

3 hours ago

More Stories From World