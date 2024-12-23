Open Menu

RugbyU: English Premiership Result

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 12:20 AM

RugbyU: English Premiership result

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) English Premiership result on Sunday:

Saracens 39 Northampton 24

Played Saturday

Leicester 24 Bristol 54

Newcastle 15 Bath 40

Sale 28 Exeter 10

Played Friday

Gloucester 14 Harlequins 0

