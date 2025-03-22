Open Menu

RugbyU: English Premiership Result

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 11:10 PM

RugbyU: English Premiership result

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) English Premiership result on Saturday:

Saracens 12 Harlequins 23

Playing later

Bristol v Exeter (1730 GMT)

Playing Sunday

Bath v Gloucester (1500 GMT)

Played Friday

Newcastle 15 Sale 39

Northampton 0 Leicester 33

