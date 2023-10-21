Open Menu

RugbyU: English Premiership Results

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2023 | 01:10 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) English Premiership result on Friday:

Newcastle 14 Gloucester 18

Playing Saturday

Leicester v Sale, Northampton v Bristol, Saracens v Bath

Playing Sunday

Harlequins v Exeter

