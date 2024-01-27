Open Menu

RugbyU: English Premiership Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2024 | 08:50 AM

RugbyU: English Premiership results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) English Premiership results on Friday:

Harlequins 19 Leicester 20

Playing Saturday

Bristol v Bath, Northampton v Newcastle, Saracens v Exeter

Playing Sunday

Gloucester v Sale

