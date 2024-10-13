Open Menu

RugbyU: English Premiership Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 09:50 PM

RugbyU: English Premiership results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) English Premiership results on Sunday:

Harlequins 17 Saracens 10

Played Saturday

Exeter 35 Bristol 40

Gloucester 31 Bath 55

Leicester 24 Northampton 8

Played Friday

Sale 43 Newcastle 10

Related Topics

Sale Newcastle Bristol Leicester Bath Exeter Sunday

Recent Stories

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for ..

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

13 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

22 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

22 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

23 hours ago
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

23 hours ago
 At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

1 day ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

2 days ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago

More Stories From World