RugbyU: English Premiership Results

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 11:50 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) English Premiership results on Saturday:

Bristol 35 Saracens 37

Harlequins 24 Bath 26

Played Friday

Newcastle 24 Exeter 18

Northampton 47 Sale 17

Playing Sunday

Leicester v Gloucester (1400 GMT)

