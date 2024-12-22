Open Menu

RugbyU: English Premiership Results

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2024 | 01:30 AM

RugbyU: English Premiership results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) English Premiership results on Saturday:

Leicester 24 Bristol 54

Newcastle 15 Bath 40

Sale 28 Exeter 10

Playing Sunday

Saracens v Northampton (1500)

Played Friday

Gloucester 14 Harlequins 0

Related Topics

Sale Newcastle Bristol Leicester Bath Exeter

Recent Stories

Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football C ..

Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup

1 hour ago
 Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on ..

Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ram ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany

4 hours ago
 Rain expected tomorrow in UAE

Rain expected tomorrow in UAE

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakista ..

Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community

5 hours ago
 Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Ma ..

Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..

5 hours ago
Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cyc ..

Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..

5 hours ago
 Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai

Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai

5 hours ago
 Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

6 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Afri ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa

7 hours ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING ..

PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT

7 hours ago
 Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeem ..

Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands

7 hours ago

More Stories From World