Open Menu

RugbyU: English Premiership Results

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2024 | 02:00 AM

RugbyU: English Premiership results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) English Premiership results on Saturday:

Bath 68 Saracens 10

Northampton 61 Newcastle 0

Harlequins 34 Leicester 34

Playing Sunday

Exeter v Gloucester (1500 GMT)

Played Friday

Bristol 0 Sale 38

Related Topics

Sale Newcastle Bristol Leicester Bath Exeter

Recent Stories

'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: St ..

'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study

16 minutes ago
 De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at ..

De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup

3 hours ago
 Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2 ..

Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month

3 hours ago
 Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last maj ..

Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..

3 hours ago
 Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over de ..

Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues

3 hours ago
 Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish ..

Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob

3 hours ago
Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

3 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

3 hours ago
 Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming re ..

Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming responsibility in plane crash

4 hours ago
 Commissioner orders expediting anti-encroachment o ..

Commissioner orders expediting anti-encroachment operation

4 hours ago
 Fog hampers UK air travel

Fog hampers UK air travel

4 hours ago
 Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon ..

Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon bans aerial firing on new year ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World