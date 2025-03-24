Open Menu

RugbyU: English Premiership Results

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 12:30 AM

RugbyU: English Premiership results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) English Premiership result on Sunday:

Bath 42 Gloucester 26

Played Saturday

Saracens 12 Harlequins 23

Bristol 52 Exeter 38

Friday

Newcastle 15 Sale 39

Northampton 0 Leicester 33

More Stories From World