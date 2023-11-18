RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2023 | 10:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) English Premiership table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Sale 6 5 0 1 135 120 3 23
Bath 6 4 0 2 166 137 5 21
Harlequins 5 4 0 1 142 101 3 19
Northampton 5 3 0 2 116 104 4 16
Exeter 5 3 0 2 170 86 3 15
Saracens 5 3 0 2 132 122 2 14
Bristol 6 2 0 4 131 140 3 11
Gloucester 5 2 0 3 87 135 1 9
Leicester 5 1 0 4 98 134 2 6
Newcastle 6 0 0 6 100 198 3 3