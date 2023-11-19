RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2023 | 01:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Sale 6 5 0 1 135 120 3 23
Bath 6 4 0 2 166 137 5 21
Saracens 6 4 0 2 170 132 3 19
Harlequins 6 4 0 2 152 139 3 19
Northampton 6 3 0 3 133 130 4 16
Exeter Chiefs 5 3 0 2 170 86 3 15
Bristol 6 2 0 4 131 140 3 11
Leicester 6 2 0 4 124 151 2 10
Gloucester 5 2 0 3 87 135 1 9
Newcastle 6 0 0 6 100 198 3 3