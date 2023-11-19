Open Menu

RugbyU: English Premiership Table

Published November 19, 2023

RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Sale 6 5 0 1 135 120 3 23

Bath 6 4 0 2 166 137 5 21

Saracens 6 4 0 2 170 132 3 19

Harlequins 6 4 0 2 152 139 3 19

Northampton 6 3 0 3 133 130 4 16

Exeter Chiefs 5 3 0 2 170 86 3 15

Bristol 6 2 0 4 131 140 3 11

Leicester 6 2 0 4 124 151 2 10

Gloucester 5 2 0 3 87 135 1 9

Newcastle 6 0 0 6 100 198 3 3

