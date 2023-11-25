RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2023 | 10:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) English Premiership table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Sale 7 6 0 1 146 129 3 27
Bath 7 4 0 3 175 148 6 22
Harlequins 7 4 0 3 185 175 5 21
Northampton 7 4 0 3 169 163 5 21
Exeter 6 4 0 2 195 110 3 19
Saracens 6 4 0 2 170 132 3 19
Bristol 6 2 0 4 131 140 3 11
Gloucester 6 2 0 4 111 160 3 11
Leicester 6 2 0 4 124 151 2 10
Newcastle 6 0 0 6 100 198 3 3