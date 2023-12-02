Open Menu

RugbyU: English Premiership Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2023 | 09:40 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) English Premiership table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Sale 8 6 0 2 149 165 3 27

Harlequins 8 5 0 3 221 178 6 26

Saracens 7 5 0 2 209 163 4 24

Exeter 7 5 0 2 215 124 3 23

Bath 7 4 0 3 175 148 6 22

Northampton 7 4 0 3 169 163 5 21

Leicester 7 3 0 4 162 171 3 15

Bristol 7 2 0 5 162 179 4 12

Gloucester 7 2 0 5 131 198 3 11

Newcastle 7 0 0 7 114 218 4 4

More Stories From World