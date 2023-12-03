RugbyU: English Premiership Table
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Sale 8 6 0 2 149 165 3 27
Bath 8 5 0 3 216 172 7 27
Harlequins 8 5 0 3 221 178 6 26
Saracens 8 5 0 3 221 181 5 25
Northampton 8 5 0 3 187 175 5 25
Exeter 8 5 0 3 239 165 3 23
Bristol 8 3 0 5 213 205 5 17
Leicester 7 3 0 4 162 171 3 15
Gloucester 8 2 0 6 157 249 4 12
Newcastle 7 0 0 7 114 218 4 4