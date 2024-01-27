RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 09:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) English Premiership table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Northampton 11 8 0 3 281 257 7 39
Harlequins 12 7 0 5 313 252 9 37
Bath 11 7 0 4 280 234 8 36
Exeter 11 7 0 4 328 231 7 35
Leicester 12 7 0 5 293 254 5 33
Sale 11 7 0 4 202 228 4 32
Saracens 11 6 0 5 288 241 7 31
Bristol 11 5 0 6 270 256 5 25
Gloucester 11 2 0 9 222 329 9 17
Newcastle 11 0 0 11 152 347 4 4
