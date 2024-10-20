Open Menu

RugbyU: English Premiership Table

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 12:30 AM

RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Saracens 5 4 0 1 156 118 5 21

Bath 5 4 0 1 165 122 4 20

Bristol 5 3 0 2 176 145 7 19

Leicester 4 3 0 1 98 52 2 14

Northampton 5 3 0 2 134 132 2 14

Sale 5 3 0 2 129 140 2 14

Harlequins 5 2 0 3 109 95 5 13

Gloucester 4 1 0 3 128 162 5 9

Exeter 5 0 0 5 105 140 5 5

Newcastle 5 1 0 4 61 155 0 4

