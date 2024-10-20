RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 12:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Saracens 5 4 0 1 156 118 5 21
Bath 5 4 0 1 165 122 4 20
Bristol 5 3 0 2 176 145 7 19
Leicester 4 3 0 1 98 52 2 14
Northampton 5 3 0 2 134 132 2 14
Sale 5 3 0 2 129 140 2 14
Harlequins 5 2 0 3 109 95 5 13
Gloucester 4 1 0 3 128 162 5 9
Exeter 5 0 0 5 105 140 5 5
Newcastle 5 1 0 4 61 155 0 4
