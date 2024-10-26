Open Menu

RugbyU: English Premiership Table

Published October 26, 2024

RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) English Premiership table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Bristol 6 4 0 2 207 168 8 24

Saracens 5 4 0 1 156 118 5 21

Bath 5 4 0 1 165 122 4 20

Leicester 5 4 0 1 127 78 3 19

Northampton 6 3 0 3 157 163 2 14

Sale 5 3 0 2 129 140 2 14

Harlequins 5 2 0 3 109 95 5 13

Gloucester 5 1 0 4 154 191 7 11

Exeter 5 0 0 5 105 140 5 5

Newcastle 5 1 0 4 61 155 0 4

More Stories From World