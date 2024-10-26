RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 10:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) English Premiership table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Bristol 6 4 0 2 207 168 8 24
Saracens 5 4 0 1 156 118 5 21
Bath 5 4 0 1 165 122 4 20
Leicester 5 4 0 1 127 78 3 19
Northampton 6 3 0 3 157 163 2 14
Sale 5 3 0 2 129 140 2 14
Harlequins 5 2 0 3 109 95 5 13
Gloucester 5 1 0 4 154 191 7 11
Exeter 5 0 0 5 105 140 5 5
Newcastle 5 1 0 4 61 155 0 4
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..
DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League table56 minutes ago
-
Final campaigning in tight Japan election56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges application of World Court's actions on Palestine to Kashmir as well2 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table8 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results8 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table8 hours ago
-
Pakistani products gain popularity among Chinese consumers8 hours ago
-
Borthwick unveils new contracts for leading England players8 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results8 hours ago
-
Elon Musk all-in for Trump as Moscow denies secret Putin talks9 hours ago