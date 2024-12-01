RugbyU: English Premiership Table
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) English Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Bath 7 6 0 1 224 150 5 29
Bristol 7 5 0 2 255 192 9 29
Leicester 7 5 0 2 184 146 4 24
Saracens 7 4 0 3 197 167 8 24
Gloucester 7 3 0 4 215 215 8 20
Sale 7 4 0 3 181 205 3 19
Harlequins 7 3 0 4 169 162 7 19
Northampton 7 3 0 4 174 188 2 14
Newcastle 7 2 0 5 85 203 0 8
Exeter 7 0 0 7 139 195 6 6
