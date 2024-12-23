RugbyU: English Premiership table

Open Menu

December 23, 2024

English Premiership table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) English Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Bath 8 7 0 1 264 165 6 34

Bristol 8 6 0 2 309 216 10 34

Saracens 8 5 0 3 236 191 9 29

Leicester 8 5 0 3 208 200 5 25

Sale 8 5 0 3 209 215 4 24

Gloucester 8 4 0 4 229 215 8 24

Harlequins 8 3 0 5 169 176 7 19

Northampton 8 3 0 5 198 227 3 15

Newcastle 8 2 0 6 100 243 0 8

Exeter 8 0 0 8 149 223 6 6

More Stories From World