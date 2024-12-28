Open Menu

RugbyU: English Premiership Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 10:30 AM

RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) English Premiership table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Bath 8 7 0 1 264 165 6 34

Bristol 9 6 0 3 309 254 10 34

Sale 9 6 0 3 247 215 5 29

Saracens 8 5 0 3 236 191 9 29

Leicester 8 5 0 3 208 200 5 25

Gloucester 8 4 0 4 229 215 8 24

Harlequins 8 3 0 5 169 176 7 19

Northampton 8 3 0 5 198 227 3 15

Newcastle 8 2 0 6 100 243 0 8

Exeter 8 0 0 8 149 223 6 6

afp

Related Topics

Sale Newcastle Bristol Leicester Bath Exeter

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security pl ..

Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve celebr ..

9 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe Soccer Dubai Awards

11 hours ago
 UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26

UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26

11 hours ago
 UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Presid ..

UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on President of Indigenous Women and Pe ..

12 hours ago
UAE strongly condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' b ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital ..

12 hours ago
 ‘Amina Hospital - Ajman Half Marathon’ race to ..

‘Amina Hospital - Ajman Half Marathon’ race to begin December 29

12 hours ago
 Qatar strongly condemns Israel's burning of Kamal ..

Qatar strongly condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital

12 hours ago
 King of Jordan reaffirms support for Syria in buil ..

King of Jordan reaffirms support for Syria in building free, independent, sovere ..

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival open nominations ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival open nominations for SEFFY Awards 2025

12 hours ago
 Israel sets Kamal Adwan Hospital ablaze in Gaza

Israel sets Kamal Adwan Hospital ablaze in Gaza

12 hours ago

More Stories From World